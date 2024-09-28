"Goal is to provide better facilities to students": Mumbai University Senate member from Yuva Sena

After an unexpected delay, Mumbai University’s senate elections were held earlier this week, Tuesday, September 24. The results, after the vote counting, were announced yesterday evening, September 27.



In a decisive victory, Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Aaditya Thackeray, secured all 10 seats in the graduate constituency elections, defeating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).



Of the 13,406 registered voters for this year’s election, only 55% participated, casting their votes at 38 polling stations and 64 booths across Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, as per reports.



The Yuva Sena (UBT) candidates declared winners are Pradeep Sawant, Milind Satam, Alpesh Bhoir, Param Yadav, Shashikant Zore, Sheetal Devrukhkar, Dr. Dhanraj Kohchade, Mayur Panchal, and Sneha Gawli.



Dr Dhanraj Kohchade, a newly elected member and previous senate member, emphasised the importance of improving infrastructure for students. “The work has already begun. Our goal is to provide better facilities to students at the university. We will be focusing mainly on the hostel conditions of students,” he stated.



He further remarked, “One amongst many issues is the announcement of results on time. We will take cognisance of that and also use the budget wisely.”



When asked about Mumbai University's circular prohibiting students from holding demonstrations, protests, meetings, rallies, hunger strikes, and so on, he expressed his intention to challenge the matter legally. “Meetings are lined up regarding this circular. We want this circular to be withdrawn, and we are also ready to take the legal route if this circular is not withdrawn,” claimed Dr Kohchade.



In addition to this, Aaditya Thackeray, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Maharashtra, shared his thoughts on social media platform X following the senate election results.

His post read, “We have not only repeated but bettered our performance at the Mumbai University Graduate Senate Elections. From here, we start the election victory streak!”