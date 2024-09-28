Education New Zealand: Explore your employment, immigration opportunities at NZ

The island country, New Zealand, is quickly becoming more and more popular among Indian students when it comes to higher education.
Let's look at what employment and immigration opportunities it has to offer international students.
While you're studying in New Zealand, you have the right to work for up to 20 hours as a mode of extra income while studying
Depending on your education level, you get an allowance to work in NZ after your degree on a study visa. For example, at a degree level, you can work up to three years. While for a one-year diploma course, you only get one year of work allowance
If permanent residence is what you seek, you can check the ‘green list’ on NZ’s immigration website.
The Green List is a list of a limited number of highly skilled roles that are in shortage in New Zealand.
This fast tracks the process of getting a residence and work to residence opportunity