Education New Zealand: Explore your employment, immigration opportunities at NZ

Studying in New Zealand as an international student? What next? What do work opportunities look like? What does visa for the same look like?
Explore New Zealand
The island country, New Zealand, is quickly becoming more and more popular among Indian students when it comes to higher education.

Let's look at what employment and immigration opportunities it has to offer international students.

1. Part-time jobs

Supplment your education
While you're studying in New Zealand, you have the right to work for up to 20 hours as a mode of extra income while studying

2. Post-study work rights

Working it out
Depending on your education level, you get an allowance to work in NZ after your degree on a study visa. For example,  at a degree level, you can work up to three years. While for a one-year diploma course, you only get one year of work allowance

3. Immigration and permanent employment

Let's make this the real deal
If permanent residence is what you seek, you can check the ‘green list’ on NZ’s immigration website.

The Green List is a list of a limited number of highly skilled roles that are in shortage in New Zealand.

This fast tracks the process of getting a residence and work to residence opportunity

