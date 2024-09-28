DUSU: "Major competition between NSUI & ABVP," first-time voters share thoughts

Voting day of Delhi University’s Student Union elections (DUSU) concluded on Friday, September 27.

A voter turnout of 29.8% was reported by the Times of India, with 43,451 votes cast. The students primarily were from Bhagat Singh College.

Several first-time voters, excited by the prospect of contributing to the university politics and exercising their right to vote turned up to do their bit, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

So, shall we look at what these first-time voters think and what they expect from DUSU in the near future?

Read on to find out more...

“I have just voted in an election (DUSU) where, deep down, I know none of the candidates of any party or union would fulfil any of the promises in their manifesto. But still, I’ve fulfilled my responsibility”

— Dhriti Sharma, Ramjas College

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time, to enjoy and be part of university politics. We can see a major competition between the student bodies of Congress and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). Let’s hope for the best results”

— Vishesh Ahuja

“I wish to vote for a much-needed metro pass for students, a halt on the fee hike and a safe and secure campus”

— Srijan Kashyap, Hansraj College