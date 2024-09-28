DUSU elections: Counting of votes only after October 21? Returning Officer gives the details

Only after October 21 will the counting of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections be held, Rajesh Singh, Returning Officer informed. It will begin only after the Delhi High Court hears the matter next, he said on Friday, September 27, stated a report by PTI.

Elections were held at DU for DUSU on Friday, September 27 and the voting was supposed to happen today, September 28. But the Delhi High Court stayed the counting owing to the public property defacement via posters, banners, hoardings and graffiti. These were put up as part of the campaigning for the elections.

"This court directs that the elections process may proceed yet no counting of votes shall take place either on Delhi University (Students' Union) elections or on college elections till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored," the court had said.

"The court will now hear the matter on October 21. Only after that will we be able to decide when the counting will take place," he said.

"It is likely the counting will be done after the court's hearing," he said.

Singh further said, "We have removed 90 per cent of the hoardings, posters and banners which violated the regulations and the process of removing the rest is underway."

The candidates have been directed to remove the banners, he said.