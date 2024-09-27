Threat nexus in Bengal medical colleges? Calcutta HC asks gov't to respond to PIL

The Calcutta High Court (HC) has directed the Government of West Bengal to file an affidavit in response to the allegations made in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding threat nexus in medical colleges of the state.

In the PIL, the petitioners stated that a threat culture existed and various reports regarding the same in medical colleges and hospitals run by the Government of West Bengal have come forth. Instances like selling of answer keys of question papers, corruption, bribe, sexual harassment and abuse of both students and doctors were cited, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Calcutta High Court also made note of a "north Bengal lobby" which exerts pressure regarding transfers and promotions.

Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam observed that this is a serious matter even if one or more allegations are found to be true.

Listed as respondents in the PIL, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the West Bengal Medical Council have also been asked to pitch in with their inputs.

The petitioners prayed for direction for a probe via a special investigation team (SIT) and preservation of all records at the medical colleges and hospitals.

They also gave names of people who could be involved in this threat nexus and claimed that some of them have been transferred while others have been suspended.