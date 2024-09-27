NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing: CJI's statement which gave students hope

“We issue notice to the National Board of Examination. List after 1 week since it is urgent. You are playing with the life of students. this is very unusual. how can you change the pattern before 3 days of exams. Students will have a meltdown”

This statement by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had given the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 candidates a lot of hope.

NEET PG candidates filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the National Board of Examination (NBE), demanding transparency. They are seeking the releasing of answer keys.

So far, the CJI has been proactive in listening to the students, issuing notices, but with the counselling off to a start, albeit without any essential information like seat matrix and closing date, students feel there is little hope left.

It may be recalled that on August 7, 2024, the NEET PG candidates had approached the Supreme Court against the normalisation process as well as the far away exam city allocation. But their petition was dismissed at that time.

The two shift exam brought in the need for normalisation, which students says has left to rank inflation and other discrepancies.