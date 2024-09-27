NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing: CJI to resume hearing today | Here's what has happened so far

Counselling has begun although, there is no information about it...

And the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Supreme Court hearing is slated for today, September 27

All eyes are on the Union of India and the National Board of Examination who were issued notices by the Supreme Court during the last hearing on September 20.

What will happen in today's hearing? What has happened so far? Let's catch up...

Last hearing, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had expressed how unusual it was that the exam pattern was changed just three days before the exam and he said and I quote "students will have a meltdown" unquote

Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija, appearing for the students, called the change a "knee-jerk" reaction

On August 11, the exam was conducted in two shifts and the normalisation process was applied. Students alleged that this introduced discrepancies and filed a petition demanding not re-exam or re-assessment, but just the answer keys to the exam, so that they can check their scores for themselves

It was this lack of transparency in NEET PG that drove 19 candidates to petition the Supreme Court on September 6.

So, what is expected in today's hearing?

Though the NEET PG counselling began on September 20, the students remain hopeful. They saw the CJI's remarks as positive.