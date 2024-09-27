Karnataka: Dead lizard in sambar leads to hospitalisation of 25 students

At least 25 students of the government primary school fell ill after having the midday meal in Ragimaruru village in Arkalgud taluk on Thursday, September 26.

The students started vomiting after having the meal. Immediately, the teachers rushed them to taluk hospital in Arkalgud and the district hospital in Hassan where they are recovering, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

One of the students found a dead lizard in the sambar and informed the same to the teacher.

As many as 30 students had already consumed the meal while the rest stopped.

Upon learning about the incident, the block education officer (BEO) visited the school. The BEO also asked the headmaster to send a detailed report about the incident.

On other news, a headmaster who goes out of the way

In a rare incident, Headmaster V Ram Prasad of Patraput primary school in Dhungiaput panchayat of Mathili block took the students to the nearby market for the better understanding the role of markets in education on Thursday, September 26.

On arrival in market, Prasad explained to students about various commodities available there and selling and buying of various products and how to buy the commodities for a suitable price. He also told the kid's how not to fall for cheating, stated The New Indian Express report.

Seeing various products in market, the students were quite excited and interacted with the vendors there. The parents and the villagers have hailed such move of the headmaster.

Notably, Prasad is known for his student friendly approach. He was seen dancing with students while teaching them about various exercises and Yoga.