Jharkhand: CM Soren seeks Centre's help for probe into deaths of candidates during recruitment drive

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said today, September 27 that he has written to the Centre requesting assistance with a thorough investigation into the deaths of applicants who were doing physical tests as part of a recruitment campaign to recruit excise personnel.



Recently, fifteen candidates lost their lives while in the physical examination during the drive, reports PTI.



The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been targeting Soren's government over the deaths, claiming that they were caused by the administration's negligence.



“Being concerned over the deaths of the candidates, I have written a letter to the Union health minister (JP Nadda) and sought help from him for a detailed investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. I do not think Jharkhand youths would be so weak that they cannot run or walk 10 km," CM Soren stated.



"It is going to be a big challenge. If we go for more recruitment drives where physical tests are required, more youth might lose their lives. So, we have decided to go forward with a detailed investigation in view of the safety of the youths," he further said.



Soren was speaking at a gathering in which he handed out appointment letters to 523 government-hired staff.



Regarding the allegations of malpractice in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), he stated that attempts were being made to discredit his government.

"But, we are doing our work with commitment. As a result, we are handing out appointment letters to a large number of recruits," he added.



On September 21 and 22, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) held the JGGLCCE at 823 centres.



To prevent malpractice, mobile internet services were temporarily prohibited on both days of the examination.

However, a huge number of candidates protested on Thursday, September 26, outside the JSSC office in Ranchi, alleging exam malpractice.



The opposition's leader, Amar Bauri of the BJP, requested action against JSSC officials over the incident.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the government was "playing" with the students' future.