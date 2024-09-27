"Free education is a true blessing": Student benefitting from Jharkhand's free coaching initiative

Son of a tribal farmer and hailing from Tamar block in Ranchi, Sandeep Oran (26) dreams of becoming a Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) officer. Many like Oran do, and to help fulfil their dreams, Jharkhand is now offering free coaching for competitive exams to them.

"The government initiative helped me start my preparations for the JPSC, and I hope to succeed," Oraon shared, who might have otherwise held back owing to high fees.

In 2023, Government of Jharkhand offered free coaching to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) and this time, the scope has expanded to include other students as well.

"This initiative aims to create a level playing field for tribal students, ensuring equal opportunities for success," Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated.

"With access to world-class teachers, students aged 21 to 40 from across the state can benefit from this coaching," he said.

It may also be noted that from Rs 60 lakh in 2023 to Rs 1 crore in 2024, the annual coaching budget of state government has also increased.

In 2023, over 400 students from eight Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) tribes applied for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams coaching and 156 candidates were shortlisted, stated the report by PTI.