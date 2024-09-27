Education New Zealand: History | Culture | Māori | All Blacks | And more...

Did you know that New Zealand is home to Middle Earth? Thanks to the popularity of the Lord of the Rings saga, New Zealand is the only country permitted to feature hobbits on its legal tender! It's also the exclusive location where you can visit The Hobbiton Movie set!
Here are more fun facts from the nation
In 1987, Māori was recognised as New Zealand’s second official language, granting it the same legal status as English. The Ngāi Tahu tribe's traditional name for New Zealand’s highest peak, Aoraki, holds equal status with its other name, Mt Cook.
In 2000, the first bilingual road sign was installed near Temuka in South Canterbury to guide travellers to the mountain.
Waitangi Day, observed on February 6 to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840, is regarded as New Zealand's national day.
Commemorations are centered in Waitangi but take place across the country. Public celebrations feature Māori ceremonies alongside sporting events, music, and parades.
New Zealand co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, winning with their national team, the All Blacks. They also hosted the seventh World Cup in 2011.
Each All Blacks match begins with the players performing the "Ka Mate" haka, a traditional Māori chant with rhythmic movements, stamping, and fierce gestures.