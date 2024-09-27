DUSU polls: Candidates for President's post from AISF, Fraternity Movement, DSO, ASA, AIDSO

Did you know? In this year's Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, there are five out of eight presidential candidates invested in only 'student-based politics'., as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Let's meet them.

Aniket Madke - All India Students Federation (AISF)

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh and representing the Dalit community, Madke is an AISF candidate. He is a first-year student of Law Centre.

It may be noted that the manifesto of AISF outlined plans like the North-East Students’ Protection and Welfare Committee, supporting LGBTQIA+ students and so on.

Badee U Zaman - Fraternity Movement

Fraternity Movement is a seven-year-old student group on the DU campus and Badee U Zaman (24) pursuing his MA in Arabic is their candidate.

Shivam Maurya - Disha Students Organisation (DSO)

Shivam Maurya, is 17 years old, making him the youngest candidate. He says that programmes like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 can harm the future of the students.

Pinki - Ambedkar Students Association (ASA)

A student of Buddhist Studies, Pinki (24) says they have two major problems ahead of them, fee hikes in a public institution like DU and discrimination against marginalised students.

Sheetal - All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO)

A first-year Hindi Honours student of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Sheetal says they wish to defeat money-muscle power and bolster student movement on campus.