DUSU polling begins: Let's take stock of the situation, shall we?

Polling for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has begun today, Friday, September 27. High security is also in place while long queues could be spotted at the North and South campuses of the central varsity, stated a report by PTI.

More than 1.40 lakh students are eligible to cast their votes.

The voting will take place in two smooth shifts:

- Till 1.00 pm for morning colleges

- From 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm for evening colleges

Students will vote for the posts of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of joint secretary and secretary of DUSU.

The student groups contesting are:

- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

- Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

- All India Students' Association (AISA)

- Students' Federation of India (SFI)

National-level leaders of both the ABVP and NSUI student groups expressed confidence of securing victory, stated the PTI report.

It may also be noted that the Delhi High Court has halted the counting of DUSU votes till all the banners, posters, hoarding and graffiti have been removed from the public property. This order was passed by the High Court yesterday, Thursday, September 26.