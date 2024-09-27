"CSR initiatives are playing effective role is supporting schools": CEO, Bharti Airtel Foundation
With 42% of Indian youth aged 14-18 struggling to understand simple English sentences, what role do you think digital literacy and language programmes can play in bridging this gap?
To address the challenges faced by students who struggle with basic language comprehension, digital literacy and language programmes can definitely play an important role with a comprehensive quality education framework. In our schools, we have a three-pronged strategy:
Training teachers on effective and engaging classroom practices/pedagogy for immersive language teaching
Special language initiatives such as reading sessions, comprehension & composition classes, monthly composition writing competitions and immersive practices like library, movie-watching, use of language apps at home, and so on.
These initiatives not only support students with language skills but also promote critical thinking and articulation of ideas. These exercises, if designed to be grade-appropriate and progressively challenging, foster a structured approach to thought and expression.
Additionally, facilitating teacher development through quality courses on TheTeacherApp, along with ongoing workshops and virtual trainings, equips educators with effective strategies for teaching English. These professional development initiatives significantly enhance instructional quality and classroom engagement.
By addressing existing gaps in the classroom and leveraging digital tools, language programmes have the potential to greatly improve English comprehension among Indian youth, thereby preparing them for future educational and employment opportunities.
Rural India faces challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and teacher shortages. How can these be addressed through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives?
Rural India faces many challenges; though many aspects are gradually improving, thanks to dedicated education leaders and teachers. For some of the aspects, CSR initiatives can play an impactful role such as enhancing school facilities, ensuring access to essential learning resources, especially bringing technology in education.
Today, most CSR initiatives collaborate with local governments and partner with non-government organisations (NGOs) to develop impactful projects. There is a strong emphasis on integration of technology, which will support teaching and learning in classrooms, even in remote areas.
Furthermore, CSR initiatives may also strengthen academic spaces such as comprehensive teacher training programmes to equip educators with contemporary pedagogical skills and digital literacy, ultimately improving student outcomes, providing learning teaching material for classrooms like toys, puzzles and so on.
CSR initiatives are playing an effective role is supporting schools in their journey towards quality education and an increasing focus towards rural schools as well as states that may not be receiving sufficient CSR funds will see the changes in near future.
The Satya Bharti School Program has provided free quality education to thousands of children. How has this program evolved over the years, and what are the key learnings that have driven its success?
Satya Bharti School Program was launched in 2006 to deliver free, quality education to the underprivileged children in rural India. These schools have been instrumental in adopting new and innovative teaching methods while addressing infrastructure needs, even in remote areas. They have also provided essential tools and technologies to equip students with the necessary skill sets for their future endeavors.
The successful practices from Satya Bharti Schools were subsequently extended to government schools through the Quality Support Program (QSP), which commenced in 2013, to maximise our impact.
It has been encouraging to witness the widespread acceptance of our interventions by school principals and teachers, who have recognised our QSP processes as both practical and relevant.
Our initiatives have been designed to align seamlessly with the academic calendars and priorities of government schools, thereby enhancing the overall learning environment.
Examining the successful interventions under QSP, block and district-level officers have invited us to enhance select initiatives aimed at entire blocks or districts to promote systemic improvements in education.
Some of our successful programmes include the implementation of No Bag Day in six districts of Rajasthan in collaboration with the State Education Department, Life Skill Development for Students through the House System in Jammu Division in partnership with the Directorate of School Education Jammu, and the School Excellence Program in Assam, among many others.
The foundation’s impact extends beyond numbers, as seen in its role in enhancing the social ecosystem that supports education. It remains actively engaged in initiating new projects, including TheTeacherApp, a cutting-edge technology solution for teachers and the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, providing fully funded scholarship to students in engineering based technology courses from the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) institutions in India.
With a positive influence on the lives of over three million children and almost 3 million community members since its inception, the Foundation is dedicated to creating a meaningful impact through education.
By implementing these diverse initiatives, the foundation not only supports individual beneficiaries but also drives systemic change, ensuring that quality education is available for generations to come.