"CSR initiatives are playing effective role is supporting schools": CEO, Bharti Airtel Foundation

To address the challenges faced by students who struggle with basic language comprehension, digital literacy and language programmes can definitely play an important role with a comprehensive quality education framework. In our schools, we have a three-pronged strategy:

Training teachers on effective and engaging classroom practices/pedagogy for immersive language teaching

Special language initiatives such as reading sessions, comprehension & composition classes, monthly composition writing competitions and immersive practices like library, movie-watching, use of language apps at home, and so on.

These initiatives not only support students with language skills but also promote critical thinking and articulation of ideas. These exercises, if designed to be grade-appropriate and progressively challenging, foster a structured approach to thought and expression.

Additionally, facilitating teacher development through quality courses on TheTeacherApp, along with ongoing workshops and virtual trainings, equips educators with effective strategies for teaching English. These professional development initiatives significantly enhance instructional quality and classroom engagement.

By addressing existing gaps in the classroom and leveraging digital tools, language programmes have the potential to greatly improve English comprehension among Indian youth, thereby preparing them for future educational and employment opportunities.