Chola-era copper coin found by three Class VIII students in Thirupullani

Three school girls from a government school found an old copper coin belonging to the Chola era, historian from Ramanathapuram certified the coin to be an Eelam coin aged over 1000 years.

At Thirupullani, students of Class VIII K Manimegalai, S Dhivyadharshini and S Kanishkasri from Suresh Sudha Azhaghan Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, found an old coin in their neighborhood while playing, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They gave it to V Rajaguru, Heritage club's Secretary and President of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation who examined the coin and found it to be a chola era coin. He said the coin is identified as a Eelam coin engraved with the name of Rajaraja Chola I.

On one side of the coin, a man is depicted holding a flower in his hand, and on his left, there are four circles. There is a crescent above him. On the right is a trident and a lamp. On the other side, a man is seated with a conch in his hand and near his left hand, written in Devanagari script, is: "Srirajaraja" in three lines. The edges of the coin are worn out.

The Eelam coins were issued in gold, silver and copper to commemorate the conquest of Sri Lanka by Rajaraja Chola I. This is a copper coin. Eelam coins have been found in coastal areas of Ramanathapuram district including Periyapattinam, Thondi, Kalimankundu and Alagankulam, stated The New Indian Express report.

Headmaster G Mahendran Kannan and teachers appreciated the students for finding the ancient coin and handing it over safely. The coin is to be handed over to the archaeology department.