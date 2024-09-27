“Accenture ramping up hiring in India, revenue growth due to GenAI and data”: CEO Julie Sweet

Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture, the Information Technology services and consulting giant, has stated that the company is increasing its hiring efforts in India, continuing to prioritise fresh graduates.



During a call with investors, Sweet, the chair and chief operating officer of Accenture, underlined the company's dedication to hiring recent college graduates and updating its labour pyramid.



According to her, the bulk of these new personnel will be based in India, which is anticipated to be a major source of growth for the business as it enters its fiscal year 2025, says PTI.

The company operates on a September-August fiscal calendar.

"We are hiring primarily in India… a lot of that hiring is technology in India, and of course it also addresses refreshing our pyramid at this time, so you've got kind of the new college graduates coming in, so there's really no change in our talent strategy. We hire all over the world, and in technology, which is a big driver of the growth that we're seeing now, and going into FY2025, that is a lot of hiring in India," Sweet said.



The IT giant is consistently betting on GenAI and "reinventing" its services, she said, adding that Accenture's FY2024 growth was driven by clients looking to reinvent themselves through technology, data, AI, and new ways of working.



"We have continued to steadily increase our data and AI workforce reaching approximately 57,000 practitioners against our goal of 80,000 by the end of FY 2026. We invested in our people to continue to develop their marketable skills and to help us reinvent our services using GenAI," she said.



This year, Accenture employees completed almost 44 million training hours, which is an increase of 10 per cent mostly attributable to GenAI training, according to Sweet.