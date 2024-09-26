Tirunelveli caste clashes in schools lead to students bringing weapons to classrooms

Following a caste-related dispute, an SSLC student brought weapons, including a sickle, two knives, and an iron rod, to his government-aided school in Tirunelveli recently.

The school administration expelled him, issuing the Transfer Certificate (TC), and suspended four other students on Tuesday, September 24.

This incident is part of a growing trend of caste-based conflicts among students in schools across Tirunelveli district.

According to sources, a few weeks ago, a caste-related clash reportedly occurred between two groups of five students at the school. Two students belonged to one caste, while the other three were from a different caste.

The students allegedly threatened to kill each other within the school premises, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Fearing for his safety, one of the students began carrying weapons, including a sickle, two knives, and a rod, in his school bag.

The school's physical education teacher, who grew suspicious, checked the student's bag and found the weapons. The student was immediately expelled, with the TC issued.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the clash between the two groups led one student to bring weapons to school for protection. As a result, four students have been suspended by the school administration until October 2. The school administration did not reportedly take the matter to the police.

Teachers instructions to monitor students

The ongoing conflicts among school students in Tirunelveli have raised concerns. Activists have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to curb such incidents and ensure the safety of students.

Thalaiyoothu police apprehended an SSLC student who brought a sickle in his bag to a government-aided school to threaten his classmate in the second week of this month. A Class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya of INS Kattabomman campus, attacked his classmate on his head with a sickle last month, stated The New Indian Express report.

Three government school students, who allegedly brought a knife to the school to attack their headmaster, were apprehended by the Nanguneri police last month.

"This is a social problem, which can only be corrected gradually. We are instructing teachers to monitor their students and resolve the disputes among them. We are also taking action against teachers who mislead students based on caste. The district administration's Anbaadum Mundril initiative was introduced by the Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to promote social harmony among the students," said an official, wishing anonymity.