RGNUL protests: Students speak to media from behind the covered gate | Watch video here

It's the fifth day of protests for students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, Punjab against Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh, demanding his resignation for the "sexist" remarks he passed during a "surprise inspection" of the girls' hostel on Sunday, September 22.

The students, speaking to ANI behind the closed gate which was covered, expressed their hope that with the visit of Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Women, on September 25, the situation would get better. They are still waiting for the "formal acceptance" of their demands.

A student spoke to ANI about the hardships they are facing during their protests. The weather was hot yesterday (Wednesday, September 25) and there was hardly any water, the student shared. Few students were reported to have fainted and a few others had panic attacks.

The student also shared how the parents of the protestors were contacted by the administration. "A few students and their parents were contacted by the person in question yesterday that they are here to study and not to protest and that they should call off the protest and study otherwise they will have to face consequences like expulsion or suspension...," stated a tweet by ANI.