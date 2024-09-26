RGNUL protests: Chairperson of Punjab women's commission asks students to recommend names for external committee

Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Women, visited the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) campus in Patiala on Wednesday, September 25, informed a statement from the students. This was to speak to the students about the allegations of "misogynistic and sexist remarks by the Vice Chancellor of RGNUL, Punjab" Prof Jai Shankar Singh.

The students have been protesting since Sunday, September 22 against the same. The VC had entered the girls' hostel, invading the privacy of the students and posed questions which were unasked for.

In the meeting with Raj Lali Gill, students shared their grievances regarding the remarks of the VC when he "entered the girls hostel premises and rooms unannounced".

The Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women assured that she will be speaking to RGNUL's administration and constitute an external committee to look into the matter and charges. She asked students to recommend the names, both from within and outside the university, who they would like to see as part of the committee.

"The students community at RGNUL hopes these concerns are adequately heard and taken up by the committee. In the time being, the students will continue to protest, until the demanded reliefs are given," the statement from student's said and concluded.