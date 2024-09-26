RG Kar protest: Symposium to plan next steps to go ahead, with or without permission

A convention was supposed to take place on September 27, during which, the next plan of action was to be decided regarding the protests of doctors against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

However, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) says that the permission for the same was withdrawn by the Government of West Bengal. The convention was supposed to be organised at an auditorium which is state-run.

Not only has the government withdrawn the permission, but they have also made it difficult for the doctors to book other auditoriums, the doctors alleged, as started in a report by PTI.

"This will backfire as we will not stay away from the path of agitations for justice," the statement said.

"We will go ahead with our convention at SSKM auditorium on the scheduled date of September 27 at 4 pm to decide on the future roadmap," it said.

The doctors stated that their efforts to seek justice for Abhaya (name changed), the deceased doctor, will continue. It may be recalled that the doctors, after 11 days of protests at Swasthya Bhawan, withdrew their protests after two rounds of talks with the Government of West Bengal, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.