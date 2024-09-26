RG Kar case: Durga Puja Pandals will stand as symbols of protests, thanks to the themes this year

The theme of women's safety will dominate Durga Puja (also known as Pujo) pandals in West Bengal, following the aftermath of the rape-murder of a 31-year-old medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Three-dimensional pictures of the public and doctors' protests and disseminating the message of safeguarding oneself through techniques that could prove to save lives are just two of the themes, stated a report by PTI.

A huge banner demanding justice for the deceased doctor will draw people to another pandal.

Themes are chosen every year and now, these pandals will become symbols of protests.

Shibmandir Puja Committee in the Bhawanipur area of South Kolkata is planning to depict the tagline Suraksha na Atmaraksha (security or self-defence) along with the theme Bratya (ostracisation) to display the message of protecting self. Youngsters will be demonstrating the ways, stated the report in PTI.

Astha rakhun, dodshider kathorotomo sasti habei (Have faith in law, the guilty will get exemplary punishment) will be the message displayed at Bhawanipur 75 Pally.

"Our Puja committee and the people of the locality are doing this to demand justice for the R G Kar victim," Puja committee Spokesperson Subir Das said, as stated in the PTI report.