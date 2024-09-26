New Zealand, Land of the Kiwis: Majestic and Diverse | 5 essential facts

Moving to New Zealand to pursue your education abroad? Well, there is a lot about this island nation that you should know about
We get you started with these facts:
In 1898, politician William Pember Reeves authored an influential history of New Zealand, known to the Māori as Ao-tea-roa or The Land of the White Long Cloud. This name, Aotearoa, refers to the cloud formations that guided early Polynesian navigators to the country.
The current flag design, with the four stars of the Southern Cross on a blue background along with the Union Jack in the canton, has been in use since 1902. The four stars on the New Zealand flag represent the four brightest stars in the Southern Cross constellation, known as the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta Crucis.
The New Zealand coat of arms, first adopted in 1911 and revised in 1956, symbolizes the nation’s bicultural identity with a European female figure on one side and a Māori rangatira (chief) on the other.
The central shield features symbols representing New Zealand's trade, agriculture, and industry. The fern, a popular symbol of nationhood, and the crown, indicating the country’s status as a constitutional monarchy, are also depicted.
New Zealand is one of only two countries in the world, alongside Denmark, to have two official national anthems of equal status.
The traditional anthem God Save the King is typically reserved for royal and viceregal events. In contrast, God Defend New Zealand is more commonly performed at events emphasising New Zealand's national identity, such as sports events, where it is sung in both English and Māori.