Education New Zealand: The country and the culture beyond the books

A

In New Zealand, our policies post-COVID pandemic, have been perhaps a little bit more measured. So we haven't seen the huge numbers of students come back in the way that the US, Australia and Canada did.

So while our recovery is going really well, it's at a much more considered pace.

We do not have the exact numbers right now but I can indicate that we are about 50 or 60 percent back to where we were pre-pandemic, and that's quite a good number for us to be.

It has enabled our sector to recover and build up their capability alongside with the number of students that come. And within that sort of growth, the university sector has done particularly well.

We're very pleased with how the universities have recovered. And we're also pleased that there is a good number of students from India coming in again.