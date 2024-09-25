"Women's commission should take cognisance of this matter": Priyanka Gandhi on RGNUL protests

After Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has expressed her condemnation for what happened at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) on Patiala, Punjab on September 22. She took to social media platform X to share the same today, September 25.
Priyanka Gandhi called out the act of RGNUL Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh getting into the girls' hostel for surprise inspection and said it was extremely shameful".
It may be recalled that with no prior announcement and without seeking consent, the VC came into the grils' hostel on Sunday, September 22, and made certain remarks that has not gone down well with the students.
"The things that the students have said to the media are extremely objectionable. Girls are capable of deciding their food, clothing and choice of course. Moral policing and violation of privacy of girls by misusing the rights is unacceptable," stated the tweet by the Congress leader.
She stated that the women's commission should take cognisance of this matter and strict action should be taken against the vice-chancellor.
After talks with the administration, the students are continuing their protests at the law university. There is news coming in that four students have fainted at the protest cite and few others have had panic attacks.