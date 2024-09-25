"What can I do with these children?": RGNUL VC Jai Shankar tells reporters; video goes viral

In a recent development regarding the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), located in Patiala, Punjab, a video is doing rounds on social media platform X (formally Twitter).

In the video on X, shared by a Hindustan Times journalist, Vice-Chancellor of the university Jai Shankar is speaking regarding the allegation levelled against him by the students of the university.

"I would've understood had these allegations been levelled by a female teacher. What can I do with these children?" said Jai Shankar while speaking to reporters.