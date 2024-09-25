"What can I do with these children?": RGNUL VC Jai Shankar tells reporters; video goes viral

In a recent development regarding the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), located in Patiala, Punjab, a video is doing rounds on social media platform X (formally Twitter).
In the video on X, shared by a Hindustan Times journalist, Vice-Chancellor of the university Jai Shankar is speaking regarding the allegation levelled against him by the students of the university.
"I would've understood had these allegations been levelled by a female teacher. What can I do with these children?" said Jai Shankar while speaking to reporters.
This statement is being condemned by students and netizens alike.
Following this, a social media X handle @sapnedekhna, who describes himself as a surviving law student in his bio, reposted the video tweeting, "This is his mentality. He is the Vice Chancellor of a National Law university."
To recall, students staged a protest at the RGNUL campus, on Sunday, September 22, when they accused the VC of entering their rooms and questioning them regarding their dressing. This was during a "surprise inspection" of the girls' hostel. The students stated that his visit and comments were an invasion of their privacy and consent.
On the contrary, the VC has denied all allegations made by the students.