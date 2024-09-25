RGNUL protests: Punjab Education Minister summons report from registrar; assures students of justice

Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Education, Punjab, took to social media platform X to announce that the Department of Higher Education has summoned a report from the Registrar of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala regarding the ongoing student protests.
The minister was referring to the ongoing protests at the law university, wherein, students have been on a sit-in protest against the invasion of privacy by Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh.
"I assure the students that justice will be done", he said in his tweet, posted at around 8.00 pm on September 24.
The VC entered the girls' hostel during a "surprise inspection" and questioned the clothing choices on Sunday, September 22.
The immediate resignation of Singh as the VC of the varsity is what the students primarily demand, as they say, this is not the first time the VC has made comments of this nature.
They have other long-pending demands as well including the extension of class hours from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm and looking into the lack of availability of rooms in the girls’ hostel and the improper way in which the hostel facilities are being maintained.
Talks were held between the administration and protesting students at 5.30 pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 25.