RGNUL protests: Punjab Education Minister summons report from registrar; assures students of justice

Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Education, Punjab, took to social media platform X to announce that the Department of Higher Education has summoned a report from the Registrar of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala regarding the ongoing student protests.

The minister was referring to the ongoing protests at the law university, wherein, students have been on a sit-in protest against the invasion of privacy by Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh.

"I assure the students that justice will be done", he said in his tweet, posted at around 8.00 pm on September 24.