One-year mandatory service bond introduced in Delhi; here's what the order exactly states

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, via an order dated September 19, introduced a one-year service bond for the All-India quota as well as state quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students. This will be after they complete their programme, including their internships, at the medical institutions of Delhi.

Hence, for students passing UG, PG as well as Super Speciality (SS) courses it will be mandatory to serve in medical institutions under Government of National Capital Territory (GMSC) of Delhi for a year.

"The UG/PG students would be required to furnish a bond of Rs. 15 lacs for Undergraduate Course and Rs. 20 lacs for Post Graduate courses (including super-speciality courses) at the time of admission in the respective Medical College/Institution which will stand forfeited in case the student wants to opt out of the Mandatory Service period", the order signed by Deputy Secretary of Medical Education stated.

From next year onwards this will be implemented.

"A Committee under the Chairpersonship of Dean, MAMC will assess the requirement of additional posts of JRS/SRs, if required to be created, after assessing the already available posts of JRs/SRs in the various hospitals of GNCT of Delhi including Society Hospitals. Such additional posts if required would be created in the concerned medical colleges/institutions where the courses are provided, from where the services of these JRs/SRs may be deployed in the various hospitals of GNCT of Delhi in diverted capacity," the order read.

The current students, on concluding their course, will be voluntarily offered the first chance to work on the vacant posts.