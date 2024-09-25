NTET 2024 examination notification released, here are details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the notification for the National Teachers Entrance Test (NTET) 2024, as stated in a report by Scroll.in.

Now, the eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, until October 14, 2024. The deadline for fee payment is set for October 15, 2024.

A correction window will open on October 16, with the exam date to be announced later. The test will have a duration of two hours and will include 100 questions, totalling 100 marks. Importantly, there is no negative marking.

Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 4,000, while those from the General-EWS/OBC-(NCL) (Economically Weaker Section/Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer) categories must pay Rs 3,500.

Following this, the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities (SC/ST/PwD) and third-gender candidates will need to pay Rs 3,000. Further details can be found in the official notification.

Here are the steps to register for NTET 2024

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ via any browser

2. Next, click on the NTET 2024 registration link on the homepage

3. Following this, register and follow the application process

4. Complete the form, pay the fee, and submit the application

5. Lastly, take a printout for future reference