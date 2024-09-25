New Zealand: Why do student visa rejections soar between between January and April?

A

First reason is obviously, the quality of education. Our universities and educational organisations are well ranked. All eight of our universities are in top three per cent of the QS rankings

The education here is very hands-on, practical. There is an emphasis on independent learning, to think for yourself. Our education system is not so strict on learning in a specific order. There is an opportunity for much more free-thinking, critical thinking as part of learning.

Apart from this, New Zealand offers a very relaxed lifestyle to the students. So while you get an experience of different education, you also get to experience a new culture and living in a new place. We have noticed that students that come to study in New Zealand enjoy both of those things.

We also have a good size of Indian diaspora. So students can access their places of worship, they are likely to find the food that they like, they can get the ingredients that they want from Indian supermarkets — not exactly like at home, but similar.