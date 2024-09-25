Meet Dr Amitav Banerjee, who is among top 2% scientists around the world in the Stanford University Rankings 2024

Dr Amitav Banerjee, a renowned Professor of Community Medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, has achieved a prestigious accolade by being recognised among the Top 2% Scientists around the World in the Stanford University Rankings 2024.

Dr Banerjee’s journey in research has spanned over four decades, with his work being widely recognised and cited by scholars around the world. His career began in the Indian Armed Forces, where he led numerous groundbreaking investigations into epidemics such as typhoid, hepatitis, and respiratory infections.

He later transitioned into academia, becoming a professor at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, in 2005, after a distinguished tenure as the head of the Mobile Epidemic Investigation Team.

Reflecting on his achievement, Dr Banerjee emphasised the importance of perseverance and dedication in research. “Successful research demands patience, dedication and perseverance. The true measure of research excellence lies in the recognition and citation of one's work by fellow scholars. I consider myself fortunate to have served as an epidemiologist, which provided me with exceptional opportunities to investigate and combat outbreaks,” he remarked.

Dr Banerjee’s research extends beyond epidemiology, with his work on research methodology and population studies receiving widespread citations. His contributions to public health have earned him prestigious awards and recognition in India and globally.

Dr Banerjee also plays a pivotal role as the Chief Editor of the International Medical Journal of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, which has an international editorial board and has attracted contributions from over 80 countries.

Despite reaching superannuation in August this year, Dr Banerjee continues his work as a Professor Emeritus at Dr DY Patil Medical College Hospital & Research Centre. His leadership as Editor-in-Chief of the Medical Journal of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth since 2012 has expanded the journal’s reach, with about 10% of articles coming from overseas authors. His influence as a highly sought-after reviewer further cements his legacy in the global medical community.

In a career filled with groundbreaking research and international recognition, Dr Banerjee remains a key figure in advancing medical science, exemplifying dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence.