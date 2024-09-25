KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta awarded 60th Honorary Doctorate

Well-known social worker, educationist and Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Dr Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the 60th honorary doctorate by Assam Down Town University in Guwahati today, Wednesday, September 25.

The honour was presented during the university's 11th convocation ceremony, as per a press release from the institute.

The recognition is a testament to Dr Samanta's significant contributions to the fields of education, health, tribal development, arts, culture, literature, and rural development. The Assam Down Town University acknowledged his outstanding efforts in these areas when bestowing the honour.

Due to personal commitments, Samanta was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but a representative accepted the award on his behalf. Dr Samanta expressed heartfelt gratitude to the university for the honour.

In a recorded message, Dr Samanta said he would cherish this honour as it is the 60th doctorate conferred upon him. “For the last 33 years I have been working relentlessly for the people in the society, this 60th honorary doctorate will be remembered by me for all times to come,” he said, promising to visit the university soon.

Dr Samanta has received numerous honorary doctorates from prestigious universities and institutions worldwide for his exemplary work in social service and education.

In 2009, he received his first honorary doctorate from Cambodia National University. To date, he has earned a total of 60 honorary doctorates from institutions across the globe, the press release from the institute stated.