DUSU elections 2024: Who barged into Miranda House? NSUI, ABVP, students tell us

Students contacted by EdexLive reported that a tussle between two student groups escalated today, September 25. Security guards at the campus gates attempted to prevent the campaigners from entering the campus in large groups.

“The security guards were trying to keep the gates closed, and most students were either inside or in class. From what I could see, members of ABVP and NSUI clashed outside the gate. ABVP candidates formed a human chain and chanted ‘NSUI go back’. Eventually, the NSUI presidential candidate entered the campus for campaigning, accompanied by other female candidates. There were no male candidates with them, but the guidelines limiting campaigners to four or five people were clearly not followed.” said Vrinda Baranwal, a student of Miranda House.

It might be recalled that similar incidents had happened during campaigns for the DUSU election last year as well, when male candidates were accused of trying to break into women-only colleges,

As per a circular issued by the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), the Code of Conduct/Lyngdoh Committee guidelines are to be strictly followed by the students of DU while campaigning for upcoming polls.

However, that is often not the case.

“In other cases, campaigners tried to distribute pens and chocolates to girls in the name of campaigning. Even when the rules are clearly against any form of bribery,” the student said.

The viral incident has led to a blame game between the two student groups.

In a public statement issued by the student group, ABVP Secretary candidate for DUSU, Mitravinda Karanwal, said, “The incident of forcefully entering a women's college by NSUI candidate and bringing male outsiders, in large numbers, inside the college, is shameful....ABVP stands united with the girl-students of Miranda House College who felt unsafe during this incident and strongly demands action into the matter.”

When contacted, Ashish Lamba, President, NSUI Delhi, denied the allegations.