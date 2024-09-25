Delhi one-year service bond policy: Doctors, medical associations oppose move

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, via na order, announced that undergraduate, postgraduate and super speciality (UG/PG/SS) medical students will need to undergo one-year mandatory service bond after pursuing their respective courses in Delhi and this is not going down well with doctors.

Dr Rohan Krishnan took to social media platform X and expressed his opposition against the order. Calling the order "unacceptable". he posted, "We oppose the forced labour and enslavement of doctors like this".

He asked if the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Delhi University (DU) have a bond. He also pointed out that screening committee pointed out deficiencies at many Delhi government hospitals and "now planning to take the best of doctors from top hospital and send them in PHC/sub optimal hospitals."