Vijayawada floods: SFI demands 100% fee waiver for students affected by floods

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has demanded a 100% fee waiver for students affected by the recent Vijayawada floods.

In a dharna held in front of the district collector's office, SFI leaders called for the cancellation of fees for the current academic year and urged the government to address various educational issues and fulfill promises made to students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

SFI State President Prasanna Kumar questioned the government's commitment to student welfare, criticising the lack of progress on issues such as fee reimbursement and infrastructure improvements. He demanded the immediate release of Rs 300 crore for accommodation and education, promised last year.

Prasanna also urged the government to increase monthly mess charges for welfare hostel students to Rs 3,000 and to allocate funds for better infrastructure in educational institutions.

SFI NTR District Secretary CH Venkateswara Rao highlighted the plight of thousands of students who lost everything in the floods. He demanded that the government provide free textbooks, notebooks, and clothing to the affected students.

Rao criticised the collection of crores of rupees for flood relief but the lack of substantial assistance for the victims, stated The New Indian Express report.

Both students and teachers expressed concerns over the damage to classrooms, labs, washrooms, and water facilities in flood-affected schools, hostels, and colleges, urging the government to allocate funds for repairs.

SFI District President Gopi Naik, district leaders CH Venkateswara Rao, Kumaraswamy, Madhav, Jwalita, and others were present at the protest.