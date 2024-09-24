UGC NET results 2024: Scorecards to be released soon; Check steps to download answer key here

The NTA (National Testing Agency) will most likely release the scorecards soon for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). The agency is expected to also release the final answer key along with the results and cut-off marks.

The exams were conducted in August — 21, 22, and 23. Furthermore, NTA issued the UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key on September 8 and candidates were allowed to raise the objections till September 9.

The NTA has also informed that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the result.

Websites to check scorecards:

— ugcnet.nta.ac.in



— ugcnet.ntaonline.in



— nta.ac.in

Here are the steps to download the UGC NET

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



Step 2: Visit the webpage and look for the most recent announcements and answer keys



Step 3: Following this, candidates must click the “UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key” link and click on it



Step 4: A new page will appear where login information, such as the application number and password must be filled out



Step 5: The answer key will open on the screen



Step 6: Print a copy of the answer key for future purposes

The exam consists of 150 questions and every question carries two marks. For each correct answer, the candidate earns two marks and no negative mark is given for the wrong answer.

The exam pattern for the UGC NET exam 2024 consisted of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, worth 300 marks. Both papers were objective-type, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Moreover, applicants had three hours (180 minutes) to complete both papers. Paper 1 included 50 questions, and Paper 2 featured 100 questions, amounting to a total of 150 questions.