Nursing student allegedly kidnapped, sexually harassed in a car by a group in Theni

A 22-year-old female from Uthamapalayam in Theni, alleged that she was kidnapped and sexually harassed by a group of youngsters on Monday, September 23.

Later, the group dropped her in Dindigul Railway Station on the same day.

The Railway police transported her to Dindigul Medical College Hospital.

According to various sources, the 22-year-old female from Uthamapalayam from Theni district, was studying nursing in a private institute in Theni town, stated a The New Indian Express report.

On Monday morning, September 23, the girl travelled from Uthamapalayam to Theni city. Later, she telephoned her father claiming that she was followed by another woman. Later the female student telephoned about the incident to her father in the morning and her phone was switched off.

It is reported that the girl was kidnapped by a group of youngsters in a car and they sexually harassed. The group later left the girl at Dindigul Railway Station.

As the girl was wandering in the railway station, the Railway police sought details and the girl narrated her ordeal and they admitted her in Dindigul Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the girl's father lodged a complaint in Uthamapalayam Police Station in Theni district on Monday morning.

In Dindigul, an inquiry was launched by AWPS (Dindigul) Town police. Speaking to The New Indian Express , a top police officer in Dindigul Police Department said, "The girl is being interrogated by a team of police officers in Dindigul, and we have intimated the Theni police in this regard. While narrating the facts and the incidents, we find many gaps in the information. Some of the details are highly contradictory in nature. So, after a detailed interrogation, we will filing FIR on the issue."