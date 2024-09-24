ITI Adilabad students protest against faculty shortage, lack of infrastructure

Under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Industrial Training Institute (ITI) college students took out a rally from the campus to the district collector's office on Monday, September 23, to protest the shortage of faculty and lack of infrastructure.

The students alleged that the academic year had begun 15 days ago but classes had not started. They questioned how they were supposed to get an education when there were no faculty members.

The principal had taken no action to address the issue, and the faculty was not coming to teach, they claimed. Additionally, the protesters said the classrooms did not have proper benches ceiling fans or other basic amenities.

ABVP District Convener Akshay demanded that the government appoint teaching faculty and develop infrastructure on the campus.

In a school in Karimnagar

As part of the save the environment protection slogan, National Service Scheme (NSS) students of the Government Degree College for women on Monday, September 23, began a special programme that involves preparing seed balls which will be dropped in the forest areas in Karimnagar.

According to the sources, about 1,500 seed balls are being prepared in coordination with the forest department and the Vasavi Club International.

Speaking on the occasion, National Service Scheme (NSS) Executive Member and College Lecturer MV Laxman Rao said that the balls, which were made from a mixture of soil, cow dung and neem cake will have a seed in them.