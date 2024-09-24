ICAI announces rescheduling of CA examination for November 2024

Today, Tuesday, September 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) examination department announced rescheduling the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination in November 2024.

The notice read, "It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Diwali (Deepavali) Festival across India, the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024 stands rescheduled."

The notice further mentioned the final examination dates:



Group I: November 3, 5 and 7, 2024

Group II: November 9, 11 and 13, 2024

In addition to this, the notice also mentioned that there will be no change in the schedule of the CAs post qualification course (s) in the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination to be held in November 2024.

Furthermore, the notice concluded by stating, "It is clarified that other particulars/details as announced vide Important Announcement dates 18th July 2024 hosted on www.icai.org shall remain unchanged."

