"Gov’t should appoint commission for inquiry, VC should step aside," says Shashi Tharoor on RGNUL protests

In a recent development regarding the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), based in Patiala, Punjab, where students are protesting against the vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, Indian National Congress (INC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has voiced his opinion on the same.

Tharoor expressed his concern on social media platform X (formally Twitter) and highlighted the "disgraceful pattern of sexist remarks on women".

The X post of Shashi Tharoor read, "Disturbing to read that Patiala’s RGNUL has been shut after students demanded the V-C’s resignation over a surprise girls’ hostel inspection after midnight, and a disgraceful pattern of sexist remarks on women."

He further added, "It is startling that the Vice Chancellor of a law university seems completely unaware of his students’ constitutional right to privacy. The government should immediately appoint a commission of enquiry, and the VC should step aside until its findings are released"