“Didn’t expect event to be cancelled, wanted to make our voices heard”: IISc scholar on India-Israel summit

A letter signed by 1,600 scholars and academics from around the globe, a social media campaign, and a silent sit-in protest on campus — these were the efforts made by scholars at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore to prevent a ‘pro-Israel’ event from taking place. However, their collective efforts yielded no results.

On Monday, September 24, IISc Bangalore, the esteemed research institute, hosted an “India-Israel Business Summit” on its campus, despite repeated requests by the student body to halt the conduction of the event.

Research scholars from the institute told EdexLive that there was a heavy police presence on campus throughout the summit.

One student, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, “There was heavy police presence outside the campus where human rights organisations and activists were holding a press meet. Even within the campus, there were police vans, ready to detain anyone who tried to disrupt the summit. A few students have been detained in the past simply for holding placards. We didn’t want to engage with the police again because we needed to focus on completing our PhDs. The level of police presence on campus was already very concerning.”

Citing previous trends on campus, the scholar said that they had little hope that the event would be canceled, but chose to proceed with the letter to IISc Director Professor Govindan Rangarajan nonetheless.

“We knew that the event was not going to be cancelled. IISc does not exactly have a track record of giving in to student protests. We still wanted to make sure that at least our voices are heard,” he said.

In a letter written to Prof Govindan Rangarajan, students and academicians expressed concerns about the event, stating that it is “unconscionable for IISc to encourage collaborations between India and Israel”.