UGC NET result 2024: Scorecards, final answer key soon; check steps to download answer key here!

This year's University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test, commonly known as UGC-NET scorecards and final answer key are expected to be out soon. This was stated in a report by News18.

Simultaneously, while the NTA (National Testing Agency) is yet to announce the exact time and date of the results, with the provisional answer keys out, the scorecards are most likely to be out soon too.

Eligible candidates who took the examination will be able to access the UGC-NET June 2024 final answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination was held on August 21, 22 and 23.

In addition to this, UGC-NET Paper 1 assesses a candidate’s teaching and research aptitude, with questions focusing on reasoning ability, including mathematics, comprehension, logical reasoning, and several other aspects.

Here are the steps to download UGC NET result 2024 final answer key:

1. Visit the official UGC NET website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in via any browser



2. Go to the webpage and search for the most recent announcements and answer keys



3. Following this, candidates must find the “UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key” link and click on it



4. A new page will appear where login information, such as the application number and password must be filled out



5. Next, the answer key will open on the screen in a PDF format



6. Take a printout of the copy of the answer key for future reference

If candidates have any queries related to the UGC NET exam, they can reach out to the National Testing Agency at 011 – 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.