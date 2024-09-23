"These students are like my granddaughters": RGNUL VC refuting allegations of invasion of privacy

While the protesting doctors at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, Punjab, who have been demonstrating since Sunday, September 23, refuse to halt their protests against the invasion of privacy by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Jai Shankar; the VC, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, refuted all claims.

The student claimed that the VC entered their room and questioned the choice of their clothing.

"This inappropriate and intrusive action has caused significant discomfort and raised serious concerns about student safety," shared students in their statement. As per the rules of the varsity, even parents are not allowed to visit hostel rooms.

One of the questions the VC allegedly asked a student was, "Aapne shorts kyun pehni hai" (Why are you wearing shorts)?

The VC shared with Hindustan Times that the students are like his granddaughters. He also said that he was accompanied by a female student as well as the hostel superintendent, who is also a senior faculty member.

The VC went on to say that he visited 20 rooms and was shown around by the students themselves. In fact, he was there because there was an overcrowding issue as they had recruited more girl students this year. He refused all the allegations against him.