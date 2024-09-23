RGNUL to remain closed "with immediate effect till further orders" following students' protest against VC

Today, Monday, September 23, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), based in Patiala, Punjab, issued an order that the university will remain closed with immediate effect till further orders.

The notice also mentioned that a committee was constituted to resolve the grievances of the students regarding the ongoing demonstration on the campus. The notice read, "The committee convened its meeting at 02.45 pm on 23.09.2024 in the Conference hall, Admn. Block requesting the batch representatives of students to come to discuss and resolve the issues amicably. However, none of the student/batch representative turned up."

To recall, a huge protest erupted at RGNUL, yesterday evening, Sunday, September 22. This comes after student Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar was accused of entering the hostel rooms of girls and questioning them regarding their attire.

VC Jai Shankar has denied these allegations.

The pictures from the protest have been going viral. Students can be seen seated on the ground, holding placards like "Not Your Daughter", "Jai Shankar, Jao Shankar", "Privacy?" and many more. They were even seen raising slogans.

Even netizens on social media platforms like X have expressed how appalled they are by what happened on Sunday, September 22.

It may be noted that the VC has refuted all these allegations, calling them "baseless".