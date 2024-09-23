"In moments of uncertainty, one’s character is forged": DY Chandrachud at NLSIU Bengaluru

"Studies have shown that we have become a generation of short-term gratification. The difficulties of the rapidly changing world, climate change, new modes of entertainment such as social media and an eagerness to change social evils are making us seek short-term results for complex societal problems," Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Sunday, while addressing the 32nd annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

He added that while the urge to seek immediate results might be natural, in the long run they are unsustainable. “There is a dire need to evolve institutions in the country, however, changes in good institutions in a stable democracy take place incrementally,” Chandrachud said.

The CJI also highlighted the importance of patience and self-belief which act as an anchor for testing the legal profession. “The stress law students have to undergo in deciding which moot court competition to enter, which internships to pursue, which electives or how to balance that college party with a paper due at midnight... In such moments of uncertainty, one’s character is forged,” he explained.

Encouraging students, Chandrachud said failure is not the opposite of success, but a part of it. He called the youth the "semiconductors" of a transformative age India is stepping into.

“In a fast-paced era where everything seems to be a do-or-die situation, these early days of your legal career will be demanding. You may feel inadequate, insecure and isolated at times. Many of us experience this burnout but remember you are not alone in this journey.”

Attorney General of India R Venkataramani highlighted the need for young lawyers to balance a humanistic approach and embrace legal technology. He said lawyers are responsible for asking the right questions for themselves and the community, and the right answers need to have the "right processes".

This year, 1,079 students graduated from various academic programmes at NLSIU, with 48 receiving gold medals, while 850 students also graduated from the online and hybrid education programmes. Aditi Vishwas Sheth secured the highest (8) medals with the title ‘Best Outgoing Student,’ followed by Saumya Singh with 7 medals and the title of ‘Best Undergraduate Student.’