EdTech platform Physics Wallah to hire 1,000 new employees

Physics Wallah — an EdTech (education-technology) platform, has announced to take 1,000 new hires for verticals such as marketing, sales, technology and business technology, as stated in a report by HRK News.

The EdTech platform which currently has 15,000 employees, is looking to merge with publishing houses and other organisations dealing with content in Southern India.

As per reports, Physics Wallah has raised $210 million in a funding round that took place recently. The round was led by Hornbill Capital and saw participation by Lightspeed venture partners, GSV and WestBridge capital.

Furthermore, now the company value is at $2.8 billion.

In addition to this, the firm is led by two co-founders — Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. The platform was established in the year 2016 as a YouTube channel and was later incorporated into a company in the year 2020.

Following this, in the year 2022, the company had last raised more than $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The company then acquired several subsidiaries such as iNeuron, PW Institute of Innovation and so on.

Moreover, in the year 2023, the company laid off 120 employees as part of a midterm performance evaluation. However, the chief Human Resources (HR) officer, Satish Khengre clarified that the company terminated only about 0.8% of its workforce.