Delhi coaching deaths: Court grants interim bail till December 7 to CEO, coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle

Today, Monday, September 23, the Delhi court granted interim bail to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to the death of three Civil Services aspirants in the centre's flooded basement. The bail is granted till December 7, as stated in a report by PTI.

Following this, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna also directed Gupta to deposit a total amount of Rs 2.5 crore till November 30 with Red Cross Society, saying that as per the lease agreement of the premises, the accused being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would be responsible for any loss claim and damages to any person or material.

In addition to this, the judge granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.



The judge also noted that Gupta and Singh were CEOs and also the coordinators of Rau's IAS Study Circle, respectively and were in control of its affairs.The judge said, "It is no doubt that the basement of the premises was being used in contravention to the rules and regulations, however, at the same time the failure of civic authorities cannot be ignored."

The judge further took note of the observation of the Delhi High Court, that the stormwater drain at the coaching institute basement was dysfunctional and de-silting of the drain in front of the coaching centre was not done as it was encroached and covered by ramps.

The session judge said, "The civic authorities have failed to take any action against unauthorised activities." The investigation regarding the accused persons was complete and the charge sheet would be submitted soon, noted the judge further. "The bail is the rule and jail is the exception as per the law of land established by various judgments of the Supreme Court of India.

The refusal of bail at this stage (when investigation is substantially done) would amount to inflicting punishment before the trial," the judge said. Furthermore, "At this stage, when the applicant / accused has already been in custody for more than 54 days, no purpose would be served by further keeping the accused in custody," the judge added.

It may be recalled that the three Civil Services aspirants, namely, Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala, died after the basement of the building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The incident happened on July 27.