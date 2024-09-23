Choosing the right MBA programme after CAT 

A

Specialisations in MBA are to be chosen based on one’s interests. Most B-schools have all the subjects in the first year as compulsory. Selection of subjects from a specific specialisation is available only in second-year students.

Having gone through various subjects in their first year and also having done their internships, students would be in a better position to understand the overlap between the subjects that they like and are comfortable with and those that would help them get ahead in the career in a field of their choice.

Choices, thus, made would be better as a lot of though would have gone into them.

For programmes which have specialisation right from the first year, getting into such a programme should be base don the students’ general interest in those areas and their perception of their ability to work in those areas.