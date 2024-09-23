Assam police admit card 2024 out on slprbassam.in; check steps to download here

For the Assam Police Admit Card 2024, the Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, today, Monday, September 23, has released the call letters of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Ticket Clerk. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their credentials such as phone number/application ID and date of birth.

Step to download admit card here

1. Visit the official website - slprbassam.in via any browser



2. Following that, on the admit card tab, click on the admit card link



3. Next, it will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter candidate's application number, name, and date of birth



4. Download SLPRB Admit Card

5. Take the printout of the same for further purposes



Candidates who face difficulty in downloading the admit card may contact Help Line Number: 8826762317 or send an email to slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.

Assam Police PST 2024

Furthermore, the Physical Standard Test will carry no marks. Measurement of the height, weight and chest (chest measuring only male) of the candidates will be done using the latest technology, after which, a medical officer will examine the candidate for preliminary check-ups.

Assam Police PET 2024

Following this, candidates who clear the PST will then be called for PET. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) consists of 3,200 metres and 1,600 metres races for males and females, respectively.