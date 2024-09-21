Warangal: Parents carry 6-year-old's body for 3 hours due to lack of ambulance; KTR calls it "inhumane"

A man was seen holding the body of his six-year-old daughter in his hands and waiting for over two hours for the ambulance to shift body for cremation at the MGM Hospital, Warangal, on Friday. A video of the hapless father went viral on social media.

The girl, Geethika, died of fever on Friday, September 20. The parents hailing from Eturunagaram in Mulugu district waited for a government ambulance to shift the body to their native village.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr Ch Murali said that the hospital had only two ambulances and they were out to shift the bodies of other patients. "We requested the parents of Geetika to wait for the ambulance. When the ambulance came, they refused to use the service and took the girl's body in their vehicle, instead," clarified Dr Murali.

In a tweet on X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said, "Inhumane! At Warangal MGM Hospital, a grieving family carried the body of 6-year-old Geetika in their arms for 3 hours due to no ambulance. Shame on the Congress Govt! Not only this Government has managed to turn govt hospitals into death traps but the state's healthcare system is also crumbling under his watch. This is CM Revanth Reddy's healthcare model, no dignity in life, no dignity in death. This is criminal neglect that no one deserves."