Viral video from Vellore shows students recreating baby shower ceremony at gov't school; class teacher suspended

District Principal Education Officer S Manimozhi ordered the suspension of a class teacher following the release of a video recently, of Class XII students mimicking a baby shower for a fellow student at a government school in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, features students from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi performing a "baby shower", stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It even includes scenes of the girl preparing a digital magazine cover for the event, bringing necessary materials to the school's terrace for the ceremony.

The incident had sparked controversy, prompting an investigation by the principal education officer.

Following the inquiry, the class teacher was suspended for not checking the girls' bags properly.

Additionally, the school principal has issued a notice to the class teacher demanding a detailed explanation regarding the incident, stated The New Indian Express report.

In more news from Tamil Nadu

Gold medals and awards were given to mark the Founder's Day and University Day event at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Friday, September 20.

PR Veena and V Sanjana received four gold medals each for meritorious performance in MBBS. In all, 38 gold medals were given out, said a release.

Dr N Sanjeeva Reddy, reproductive medicine and surgery, was given the Lifetime Achievement award.

Dr JSN Murthy paid tributes to founder chancellor NPV Ramasamy Udayar. Vice-Chancellor Dr Uma Sekar welcomed the gathering.